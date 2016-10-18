BRIEF-Deutsche Rohstoff: management board changes

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Rohstoff AG :

* Management board changes

* Jan-Philipp Weitz, currently head of business development at Deutsche Rohstoff AG, will take on role of CFO beginning Jan 1, 2017

* Weitz will take on finance department of group from CEO Thomas Gutschlag, who currently serves as CEO as well as CFO of group

* Current member of management board and Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Joerg Reichert will leave management board