10 months ago
October 18, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Rohstoff: management board changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Rohstoff AG :

* Management board changes

* Jan-Philipp Weitz, currently head of business development at Deutsche Rohstoff AG, will take on role of CFO beginning Jan 1, 2017

* Weitz will take on finance department of group from CEO Thomas Gutschlag, who currently serves as CEO as well as CFO of group

* Current member of management board and Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Joerg Reichert will leave management board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

