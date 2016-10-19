BRIEF-Telenor: Petter-B. Furberg appointed as interim CEO of Grameenphone

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Telenor says:

* Petter-B. Furberg appointed as interim CEO of Grameenphone, effective from 1 November 2016

* Furberg will also serve as member of Telenor Group's Executive Management

* Furberg is the Senior Vice President Telenor Digital businesses, based in Bangkok

* Furberg will replace Rajeev Sethi who will pursue new opportunities

* Sethi has been CEO of Grameenphone since November 2014

* The Grameenphone Board of Directors will now initiate a process to identify a permanent solution for the CEOposition

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)