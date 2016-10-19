FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Telenor: Petter-B. Furberg appointed as interim CEO of Grameenphone
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 19, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Telenor: Petter-B. Furberg appointed as interim CEO of Grameenphone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Telenor says:

* Petter-B. Furberg appointed as interim CEO of Grameenphone, effective from 1 November 2016

* Furberg will also serve as member of Telenor Group's Executive Management

* Furberg is the Senior Vice President Telenor Digital businesses, based in Bangkok

* Furberg will replace Rajeev Sethi who will pursue new opportunities

* Sethi has been CEO of Grameenphone since November 2014

* The Grameenphone Board of Directors will now initiate a process to identify a permanent solution for the CEOposition

*

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.