BRIEF-Immunovia says completes rights issue of 28.7 mln SEK

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Immunovia AB (Publ)

* Announces completion of preferential rights issue of SEK 28.7 million, adding to previously sek 189.9 million directed issue

* Says underwriters, who had guaranteed 52% of rights issue, will not be assigned any shares through their guarantee

* Says demand for excess shares by rights holders amounted to 184,969 new shares, of which only 44,379 new shares could be allocated

* Says total demand for offering amounted to approximately SEK 40.9 million, reflecting an oversubscription rate of 43 pct Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)