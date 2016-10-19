BRIEF-Mg Unit Trust updates on revised milk intake expectations FY17

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mg Unit Trust :

* Mg Unit Trust - revised milk intake expectations FY17-MGC.AX

* Asx alert-revised milk intake expectations fy17-MGC.AX

* Mg unit - very wet climatic conditions now a major impact on milk intake - southern milk region (SMR) expected to be approximately 2.7 billion litres in FY17

* Mg Unit Trust- Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co. Limited forecast FY17 NPAT of $42 million will now be lower given revised expectations for milk intake

* Now expects milk intake for FY17 to be approximately 20 percent lower than FY16

* Milk intake now expected to be substantially lower in FY17

* Mg Unit Trust - Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co. Limited (mg) forecast FY17 npat of $42 million will now be lower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: