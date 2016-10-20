BRIEF-Pledpharma announces a guaranteed rights issue of SEK 406 mln

Oct 20 (Reuters) - PledPharma AB (publ) :

* Announces a guaranteed rights issue of 406 million Swedish crowns ($46 million)

* Subscription price is 20 crowns per share

* Rights issue results in total issue proceeds of about 406 million crowns before transaction costs, assuming rights issue is fully subscribed

* Rights issue proceeds will primarily be used to develop Pledox through pivotal Phase III clinical trials to top-line results Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8438 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)