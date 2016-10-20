FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glencore to sell Australia coal haulage unit for A$1.14 bln
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Glencore to sell Australia coal haulage unit for A$1.14 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :

* Glencore reaches agreement to sell GRail

* Has reached agreement with Genesee & Wyoming Australia (GWA) to sell its Glencore Rail (GRail) coal haulage business in New South Wales Hunter Valley for A$1.14 billion

* Closure of transaction is subject to FIRB approval.

* Upon completion, GWA will service majority of Glencore’s coal haulage requirements in hunter valley via a 20 year contract for haulage of our export coal to port of newcastle

* Grail currently hauls approximately 40 million tonnes per year of Glencore’s Hunter Valley coal production to port of Newcastle.

* Sale of GRail business forms another significant part of glencore’s debt reduction program. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

