* Glencore reaches agreement to sell GRail

* Has reached agreement with Genesee & Wyoming Australia (GWA) to sell its Glencore Rail (GRail) coal haulage business in New South Wales Hunter Valley for A$1.14 billion

* Closure of transaction is subject to FIRB approval.

* Upon completion, GWA will service majority of Glencore's coal haulage requirements in hunter valley via a 20 year contract for haulage of our export coal to port of newcastle

* Grail currently hauls approximately 40 million tonnes per year of Glencore's Hunter Valley coal production to port of Newcastle.

