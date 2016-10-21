Oct 21 Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA :

* EMGS and North Sea Commander Shipping agree on new terms for the charter agreement of the Atlantic Guardian

* New terms are valid as of Oct. 1 2016.

* EMGS and owners have agreed to a reduction of charter hire rate by about 27 pct and a new 5 year term for charter

* Chairman: "The new terms provide for a sound commercial basis when the market turns" Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)