BRIEF-GKN Plc says to dispose unit Stromag for 198 mln euros

Oct 21 (Reuters) - GKN Plc :

* Disposal of Stromag business

* GKN Plc agrees sale of its Stromag business for 198 million euros

* Completion of transaction is expected to take place in Q1 of 2017

* Deal for a cash consideration of 184 million euros and transfer of debt-like obligations of approximately 14 million euros

* Says this sale helps sharpen focus and allows co to redeploy capital into core aerospace and automotive businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)