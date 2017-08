Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mologen AG :

* Successful completion of capital increase with substantial oversubscription

* Issuing of around 11.3 million new shares - order book oversubscribed

* Gross proceeds totaling 13.6 million euros ($14.79 million)are to be used to implement new strategy "Next Level" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)