Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

* Says issues new shares for acquiring an asset corresponding to SEK 25 million

* Says has made an offset issue of 3,080,000 new shares in order to pay a purchase price of SEK 25 million pursuant to an agreement on the acquisition of a cancer project from Karo Pharma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)