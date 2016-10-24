FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-SMA Solar cuts forecast for current FY
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 24, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-SMA Solar cuts forecast for current FY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - SMA Solar :

* Managing board decreases forecast for current fiscal year

* New forecast anticipates FY sales between 900 million euros ($980.73 million) and 950 million euros (previously 950 million euros to 1,050 million euros)

* Continues to anticipate a significant year-on-year increase in FY EBIT to between 60 million euros and 70 million euros(previously 80 million euros to 120 million euros)

* Forecast adjustment was mainly caused by price pressure emerging in all market segments worldwide since middle of 2016 and numerous delays in major solar projects

* Based on provisional figures, SMA achieved sales of more than 220 million euros and EBIT of more than 20 million euros in Q3 of 2016

* In Q3, gross margin was around 25 pct

* Net cash was more than 50 million euros as of Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.