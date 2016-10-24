FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SMA Solar says order backlog as of Sept. 30 at 588 mln euros
October 24, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-SMA Solar says order backlog as of Sept. 30 at 588 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - SMA Solar :

* Managing board of SMA Solar technology decreases forecast for current fiscal year

* Positive effects of product innovations and restructuring activities are expected to be seen in earnings from 2017

* New earnings forecast takes into account one-off effects from consolidation of global production sites of a low double-digit million amount

* Positive impact on earnings from disposal of SMA Railway Technology GmbH is no longer considered in forecast

* Continues to anticipate conclusion of an agreement for disposal of SMA Railway Technology GmbH subsidiary within Q4 of 2016

* Due to antitrust approval requirements, transaction is now expected to be completed in Q1 of 2017

* As of Sept. 30 order backlog amounted to 588 million euros ($640.45 million) in total and was thus slightly lower than level of previous year (Sept. 30, 2015: 629 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

