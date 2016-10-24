FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Automotive Holdings responds to speculation regarding refrigerated logistics business
October 24, 2016 / 11:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Automotive Holdings responds to speculation regarding refrigerated logistics business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Automotive Holdings Group Ltd :

* ahg response to media speculation-ahg.ax

* Notes recent press speculation in relation to its refrigerated logistics business.

* Is currently in process of restructuring its refrigerated logistics business

* Ahg has, at times, received expressions of interest in relation to refrigerated logistics business

* Ahg confirms that none of expressions of interest have progressed beyond informal, preliminary discussions

* Has, at times, received expressions of interest in relation to refrigerated logistics business

* Has not initiated a formal sale process for refrigerated logistics business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

