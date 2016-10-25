FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Kungsleden refinances loans, extends maturity on borrowings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Kungsleden AB :

* Has refinanced bank loans of 1.34 billion Swedish crowns by borrowing from Realkredit Danmark

* Receives a credit commitment with duration of 20 years that is financed by Realkredit Danmark issuing covered bonds

* Measure will extend average maturity on borrowings from 2.9 years to four years while reducing cost of borrowing

* Cost of borrowing consist of Realkredit Danmark's own funding cost for issuing bond plus yearly fixed fee

* Bond has coupon of STIBOR 90 days + credit margin of 30 basis points

* Will in practice receive reduction on fixed fee as long as STIBOR continues to be more negative than positive size of credit margin

* Underlying bond is scheduled to mature as of October 2019 and will then be refinanced at prevailing market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

