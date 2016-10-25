FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Brake systems firm Haldex Q3 core profit lags forecast
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
October 25, 2016 / 5:30 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Brake systems firm Haldex Q3 core profit lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Haldex AB

* Haldex interim report, january - september 2016: solid operating margin in spite of continuing weak market conditions

* Says operating income for Q3 excluding one-off items amounted to SEK 80 (116) m,

* Q3 net sales, SEK m 1,076 (1,189)

* Reuters poll: Haldex Q3 adjusted EBIT was seen at 90 million SEK, net sales at 1.1 billion SEK

* Says our forecast for market is essentially same as in previous quarters

* The European market is looking stable in 2016 with a slight increase in order intake

* Says we are sticking with our forecast that 2016 will be a year where we will still be feeling effects of events in north america and struggle to generate growth

* Says there is an impending risk that we will lose contract if ownership situation ir not soon resolved

* Says working hard to counteract effect of on-going bidding process on contract discussions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

