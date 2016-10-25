BRIEF-Whitbread says H1 revenue up 8.1 pct, maintains FY guidance

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Whitbread Plc :

* Whitbread interim results

* H1 underlying pretax profit rose 5.4 percent to 307 mln stg

* Interim dividend up 4.9 percent to 29.9 pence per share

* H1 sales rose 8.1 percent to 1.6 bln stg

* H1 premier inn total sales growth of 8.9 pct and like for like sales up 2.4 pct

* H1 Costa total sales growth of 10.7 pct, system sales up 11.9 pct and UK like for like sales up 2.3 pct

* H1 group underlying profit before tax rose 5.4 pct to 307.0 mln stg

* Costa underlying operating profit decreased by 4.0 pct to 64.6 mln stg due to increased investments in first half

* Exceptional items and non underlying adjustments before tax are a cost of 43.4 mln stg(2015/16: cost 36.4 mln stg)

* Exceptional items and non underlying adjustments predominantly relating to estimated costs associated with premier inn international's withdrawal from India and South East Asia

* Group return on capital 3 of 15.1 pct (at year end 2015/16: 15.3 pct). This includes over 400 mln stg invested in future hotel openings

* Strong balance sheet with half year net debt of 988.2 mln stg (at year end 2015/16: 909.8 mln stg) with leverage maintained

* "our core brands of Premier Inn and Costa continue to win market share with total sales growing 8.9 pct and 10.7 pct and like for like sales up 2.4 pct and 2.3 pct respectively" - CEO

* We will be smoothing phasing of our openings this year and plan to open c.3,700 new UK Premier Inn rooms and 230-250 new coffee shops worldwide

* Internationally, in Premier Inn we are focusing on middle east and German markets and process of exiting our operations in India and South East Asia is underway

* "Whilst it is early in second half and there is uncertainty in UK's economic outlook, we expect to deliver in line with full year expectations."

* H1 total revenue at 1.56 bln stg, up 8.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)