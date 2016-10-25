FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-3I group sells debt management business to Investcorp
October 25, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-3I group sells debt management business to Investcorp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - 3i Group Plc

* 3I group plc - agreement to sell debt management business

* 3I group plc has agreed sale of its debt management business to investcorp

* Transaction will generate cash proceeds to 3i of £222 million and an exceptional profit on disposal of £36 million, subject to closing adjustments which are dependent on transaction's completion date.

* Transaction is expected to close by end of march 2017, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions including required regulatory approvals

* As part of transaction, 3i will be selling its 3idm fund management business and clo equity investments required to meet risk retention requirements, valued at £182 million at 30 september 2016.

* Investcorp has also agreed to take over 3i's debt warehouse commitments in europe and U.S.

* 3I will continue to hold certain clo investments valued at £56 million at 30 september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

