BRIEF-Intu Properties sells stake in intu Bromley for 177.9 mln stg

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc

* Intu properties plc - disposal of intu Bromley

* Has exchanged contracts to sell its 63.525 per cent stake in Intu Bromley to Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation ('APFC') for 177.9 million stg

* Representing a premium to its 30 June 2016 valuation of 175.9 million stg

* Topped-Up net initial yield based on market value at 30 June 2016 was 5.7 per cent

* As part of transaction, APFC have also acquired Aviva's 21.475 per cent interest in centre

* Intu will repay from proceeds current bank debt secured on asset of 95.8 million stg