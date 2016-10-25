BRIEF-Shenzhen Clou Electronics announces lawsuit filed by ReneSola Ltd due to contract dispute
* Says a Zhejiang-based energy firm, ReneSola Ltd, filed lawsuit against the co regarding contract dispute
Oct 25 Kitron ASA :
* Lockheed Martin awards contract to Kitron for F-35 work
* Has received multimillion dollar contract from Lockheed Martin for production of Integrated Backplane Assembly (IBA) for F-35 low rate initial production program, LRIP 11
* Deliveries start in 2016 and end in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PRAGUE, Oct 25 Core profit at Central European Media Enterprises (CME) more than doubled to $18.0 million in the third quarter, lifted by rising television advertising spending in its key markets, the company said on Tuesday.
HONG KONG, Oct 25 The jury in the trial of a British investment banker accused of murdering two Indonesian women in his Hong Kong apartment on Tuesday watched a horrific video that he filmed while sexually torturing and killing his first victim.