10 months ago
BRIEF-Ratos divests Euromaint with an enterprise value of SEK 650 mln
October 25, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ratos divests Euromaint with an enterprise value of SEK 650 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ratos Ab

* Ratos divests Euromaint

* Says signed agreement to divest 100% of the shares in its subsidiary Euromaint, a Swedish maintenance company for the rail transport industry, to SSVP, a mid-market private equity fund advised by Orlando Management

* Says enterprise value amounts to SEK 650 mln

* divestment is not estimated to generate any exit results for Ratos, taking into consideration the earlier announced impairment of book value that will be set in the third quarter accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

