10 months ago
BRIEF-RIB and Autodesk achieve a breakthrough partnership
#Market News
October 25, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-RIB and Autodesk achieve a breakthrough partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - RIB Software AG :

* Rib Software AG (RIB) and Autodesk achieve a breakthrough partnership to advance the fully integrated end-to-end 5D BIM enterprise solution for the AEC industry

* Collaborative effort will upgrade 3D BIM engine of RIB's 5D technology and reduce project risk while increasing industry profitability and productivity in an accessible and affordable way

* Under this agreement, RIB will invest in an international iTWO 5D BIM research, development and support team

* Autodesk will provide support for integration of Revit BIM technology into iTWO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

