BRIEF-Kuala Lumpur Kepong to buy MP Evans in 360.5 mln stg deal
October 25, 2016 / 10:40 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Kuala Lumpur Kepong to buy MP Evans in 360.5 mln stg deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad :

* Offer for M.P. Evans Group Plc

* Under terms of offer, MP Evans shareholders will receive: for each MP Evans share 640 pence per share in cash

* Offer values entire issued and to be issued share capital of MP Evans at approximately 360.5 mln stg

* Offer represents premium of about: 51 pct. To closing price of 426.25 pence per mp evans share on Oct. 24 2016

* Offer will be financed through an acquisition loan facility provided by Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

