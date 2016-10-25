FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
BRIEF-mybet Holding reduces FY 2016 revenue forecast
October 25, 2016 / 3:16 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-mybet Holding reduces FY 2016 revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - mybet Holding SE :

* Forecast for financial year 2016 amended

* CEO now expects group revenues for full year 2016 to be between 43 million euros and 46 million euros ($46.74 million - $50.00 million)(previous forecast included annual revenues between 59 million and 62 million euros)

* EBIT forecast remains unchanged still providing positive low-seven-figure EBIT (incl. effects of pferdewetten.de transaction) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

