Oct 26 Serodus ASA :

* Said on Tuesday Office of Orphan Products Development, United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation for SER100 in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)

* Subject to financing, Serodus will plan for first clinical study either in Phase IIa study or as adaptive Phase IIa/III (a combination of IIa and III) study in patients with PAH Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)