BRIEF-Ramsay Health Care reaffirms FY17 earnings guidance

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care Ltd :

* Ramsay Health Care Ltd - ramsay reaffirms market guidance

* Its fy17 q1 results are in line with its expectations

* Reaffirms that it is targeting core npat and core eps growth for group of 10-12% for fy17

* Notes certain comments made last week about slowing hospital admissions growth in australia in quarter ended 30 september 2016

* "Portfolio of hospitals continues to deliver admissions growth in line with its long term trend"