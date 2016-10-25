FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ramsay Health Care reaffirms FY17 earnings guidance
October 25, 2016 / 9:50 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Ramsay Health Care reaffirms FY17 earnings guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care Ltd :

* Ramsay Health Care Ltd - ramsay reaffirms market guidance

* Its fy17 q1 results are in line with its expectations

* Reaffirms that it is targeting core npat and core eps growth for group of 10-12% for fy17

* Notes certain comments made last week about slowing hospital admissions growth in australia in quarter ended 30 september 2016

* "Portfolio of hospitals continues to deliver admissions growth in line with its long term trend" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

