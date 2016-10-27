FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Akastor sells Fjords to NOV in NOK 1.2 bln deal
October 27, 2016 / 4:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Akastor sells Fjords to NOV in NOK 1.2 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Akastor Asa

* Agrees to sell Fjords Processing to National Oilwell Varco for NOK 1.2 billion ($145.04 million) on debt- and cash-free basis

* Fjords is a global leader in complete process support systems for gas, oil and water

* The transaction will realize an accounting gain of approximately NOK 650 million to Akastor, and will be recognised in the fourth quarter results.

* The transaction is expected to release approximately NOK 1,150 million in cash for Akastor

* The transaction is expected to be completed in Q4 2016, pending clearance from Norwegian and Korean competition authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2736 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

