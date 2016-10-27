BRIEF-Nokia CFO Ihamuotila leaves company, joins ABB
* Says Timo Ihamuotila, Chief Financial Officer of Nokia, resigns from company to join ABB in Switzerland as Chief Financial Officer and a member of executive committee
Oct 27 Akastor Asa
* Agrees to sell Fjords Processing to National Oilwell Varco for NOK 1.2 billion ($145.04 million) on debt- and cash-free basis
* Fjords is a global leader in complete process support systems for gas, oil and water
* The transaction will realize an accounting gain of approximately NOK 650 million to Akastor, and will be recognised in the fourth quarter results.
* The transaction is expected to release approximately NOK 1,150 million in cash for Akastor
* The transaction is expected to be completed in Q4 2016, pending clearance from Norwegian and Korean competition authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2736 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Says Timo Ihamuotila, Chief Financial Officer of Nokia, resigns from company to join ABB in Switzerland as Chief Financial Officer and a member of executive committee
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Deutsche Bank posted an unexpected net profit of 278 million euros ($303 million) in the third quarter as it benefited from a surge in bond trading that boosted all Wall Street banks' earnings.
PARIS, Oct 27 French oil services company Technip raised its full-year 2016 objectives for its subsea division after revenue and profit for the third quarter beat expectations as it continues to cut costs due to the prolonged fall in oil prices.