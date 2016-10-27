FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Siltronic says Q3 EBITDA up 26 pct
#Semiconductors
October 27, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Siltronic says Q3 EBITDA up 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Siltronic Ag

* dgap-news: siltronic ag: siltronic with good performance in the third quarter of 2016

* At eur 237.0 million, sales were up by over 3 percent on previous quarter (eur 229.6 million) and on q3 of 2015 (eur 230.6 million)

* Ebitda amounted to eur 36.9 million, slightly higher than in previous quarter (eur 35.1 million) and 26 percent higher than in q3 of 2015 (eur 29.3 million)

* Forecast for sales growth in 2016 slightly increased

* In q4, we expect stable prices and only a slight weakening of demand at utmost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
