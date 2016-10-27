BRIEF-Siltronic says Q3 EBITDA up 26 pct

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Siltronic Ag

* dgap-news: siltronic ag: siltronic with good performance in the third quarter of 2016

* At eur 237.0 million, sales were up by over 3 percent on previous quarter (eur 229.6 million) and on q3 of 2015 (eur 230.6 million)

* Ebitda amounted to eur 36.9 million, slightly higher than in previous quarter (eur 35.1 million) and 26 percent higher than in q3 of 2015 (eur 29.3 million)

* Forecast for sales growth in 2016 slightly increased

* In q4, we expect stable prices and only a slight weakening of demand at utmost