Oct 27 (Reuters) - Entra ASA :

* New lease contracts at Papirbredden 3 in Drammen

* Both contracts will start from March 1 2017

* Signs new 5-year lease contract with Axactor Norway for 1,060 sqm at Papirbredden 3 in Drammen

* Signs a new 10-year lease contract with Drammen Municipality for 1,870 sqm Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)