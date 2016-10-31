BRIEF-Woodside Petroleum acquires Conocophillips' Senegal interests

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd

* Woodside petroleum ltd - transaction has completed for a purchase price of us$350 million plus net customary adjustments of approximately us$90 million

* Acquisition includes a 35% working interest in three offshore exploration blocks

* Woodside petroleum ltd - announce completion of transaction to acquire 100% of shares in Conocophillips Senegal B.V

* Woodside petroleum ltd - woodside acquires Conocophillips' Senegal interests-wpl.ax