RPT-Saudis, Mideast producers vie for China's teapot crude imports
* Middle East export growth to China about half of overall rise
Oct 31 Woodside Petroleum Ltd
* Woodside petroleum ltd - transaction has completed for a purchase price of us$350 million plus net customary adjustments of approximately us$90 million
* Acquisition includes a 35% working interest in three offshore exploration blocks
* Woodside petroleum ltd - announce completion of transaction to acquire 100% of shares in Conocophillips Senegal B.V
* Woodside petroleum ltd - woodside acquires Conocophillips' Senegal interests-wpl.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Middle East export growth to China about half of overall rise
TOYOTA CITY, Japan, Oct 31 Engineers at Toyota Motor Corp say they have tamed volatile lithium-ion battery technology, and can now safely pack more power at no significant extra cost, giving the Japanese automaker the option to enter the growing all-electric car market.
HONG KONG, Oct 31 Singapore companies, highly exposed to slowing global trade and a lacklustre commodity market, face a financing scramble in 2017, as more than US$12 billion of their bonds falls due and banks grow wary of lending to the resources sector.