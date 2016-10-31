FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Opera Software says wins approval for China sale
October 31, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Opera Software says wins approval for China sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Opera Software

* Statement regarding the share purchase agreement entered into on 17 July 2016 between Opera and Golden Brick Capital Private Equity Fund I L.P. on the sale and purchase of Opera's consumer business

* Transaction has been reviewed by committee on foreign investment in the United States, which has concluded there are no unresolved concerns regarding U.S. national security

* As a result, transaction may proceed to close. Opera expects to close transaction this week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

