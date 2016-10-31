FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Igas says in talks with strategic investors
#New Issues News
October 31, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Igas says in talks with strategic investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Igas Energy Plc

* As it seeks a capital structure appropriate for business in current operating environment it continues to discuss a range of options with a number of key stakeholders.

* Include discussions with bondholder trans european oil & gas ("teog") (whose largest shareholder is understood to be kkr) who has proposed a sale of company's conventional assets.

* Will continue discussions with its key stakeholders concurrent with a number of strategic investors as it continues to assess options

* Igas energy plc - announcement re: press speculation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
