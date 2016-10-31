BRIEF-Igas says in talks with strategic investors

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Igas Energy Plc

* As it seeks a capital structure appropriate for business in current operating environment it continues to discuss a range of options with a number of key stakeholders.

* Include discussions with bondholder trans european oil & gas ("teog") (whose largest shareholder is understood to be kkr) who has proposed a sale of company's conventional assets.

* Will continue discussions with its key stakeholders concurrent with a number of strategic investors as it continues to assess options

