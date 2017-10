Oct 31 (Reuters) - Cancom SE :

* 9-month preliminary EBIT up 40.6 pct at 34.3 million euros ($37.60 million)

* 9-month EBITDA rose 22.9 percent to 50.2 million euros

* 9-month revenue rose 9.2 percent to 717.7 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)