FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-RNTS Media raises 2016 revenue guidance, sees EBITDA break-even in Q4
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
October 31, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-RNTS Media raises 2016 revenue guidance, sees EBITDA break-even in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - RNTS Media NV

* Further increase of revenue guidance for 2016 and Q4 EBITDA expected to be positive

* Upgrades pro-forma revenue guidance for 2016 from more than 185 million euros ($202.76 million) to more than 205 million euros

* Now expected to reach EBITDA break-even in Q4 2016, under consideration of adjustments for separately disclosed items consistent with company's recent financial reporting practice

* Expects to upgrade previous 2017 guidance of more than 240 million euros in revenues and a Q4 2017 EBITDA break-even after current budget process has been finalized

* Repeated increase reflects dynamic development in programmatic and real-time bidding activities of Fyber Rtb and Inneractive subsidiaries acquired in 2015 and 2016 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9124 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.