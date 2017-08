BRIEF-Comdirect 9-mth total income up at 298.0 mln euros

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Comdirect Bank AG :

* Total income of 298.0 million euros ($329.80 million)in first nine months of year versus 282.9 million euros year ago

* 9-month net interest income after provisions for possible loan losses fell to 91.8 million euros, 10% below previous year (101.8 mln euros yr ago)

* At 159.9 million euros, 9-month net commission income was 9% below previous year's record level (174.8 mln euros yr ago)

* 9M profit 300 million euros