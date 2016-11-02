FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IVU Traffic Technologies comments on FY outlook
November 2, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-IVU Traffic Technologies comments on FY outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - IVU Traffic Technologies AG :

* Will achieve targets set for 2016 as a whole, with revenue expected to significantly exceed planned 55 million euros ($61.04 million) while gross profit is expected to amount to 42 million euros as planned

* However, net profit for year is negatively impacted by non-recurring effects due in particular to write-downs on foreign projects, primarily in Israel

* Currently anticipates a significant year-on-year decline in FY EBIT to around 1 million euros (2015: 4.9 million euros)

* Expects to see a return to good profit margins of previous years in financial year 2017 already Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9010 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

