BRIEF-IVU Traffic Technologies comments on FY outlook

Nov 2 (Reuters) - IVU Traffic Technologies AG :

* Will achieve targets set for 2016 as a whole, with revenue expected to significantly exceed planned 55 million euros ($61.04 million) while gross profit is expected to amount to 42 million euros as planned

* However, net profit for year is negatively impacted by non-recurring effects due in particular to write-downs on foreign projects, primarily in Israel

* Currently anticipates a significant year-on-year decline in FY EBIT to around 1 million euros (2015: 4.9 million euros)

* Expects to see a return to good profit margins of previous years in financial year 2017 already