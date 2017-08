Nov 2 (Reuters) - Nokia Corp says:

* Finalizes its acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent

* Can now start eliminating complexity and costs of two separate corporate structures

* Expects eur 1.2 billion in annual cost savings to be achieved in full-year 2018

* To hold capital markets day on Nov 15