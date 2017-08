Nov 2 (Reuters) - Jaguar holdings limited:

* Recommended mandatory cash offer

* Acquired a further 581,668 journey shares representing approximately 4.91 per cent in Journey Group Plc

* Acquired shares from SVG Capital Plc, at a price of 240 pence per Journey share

* Together with Harwood Funds being interested, in aggregate, in c.5.7 mln Journey shares, representing approximately 48.00 per cent of Journey Group