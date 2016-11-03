BRIEF-ACCC says will not oppose proposed acquisition of Tabcorp and Intecq

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Intecq Ltd

* ACCC - "accc recognises that Tabcorp and Intecq operate in a heavily regulated environment"

* ACCC- expects to commence a review of proposed tabcorp/tatts merger proposal once a submission has been received from parties

* Australian competition and consumer commission - also explored venues' concerns that after deal, tabcorp may misuse gaming and customer data from venues that are customers of intecq

* Intecq ltd - ACCC will not oppose TAH proposed acquisition of ITQ,AXX,TAH-ITQ.AX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: