10 months ago
BRIEF-Adler Modemaerkte 9-mth net loss widens to EUR 18.4 mln
November 3, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Adler Modemaerkte 9-mth net loss widens to EUR 18.4 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Adler Modemaerkte AG :

* Revenue and earnings declined in the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 recorded a decline in revenue of 9.4 percent to 117.9 million euros ($131.03 million) (Q3 2015: 130.2 million euros)

* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) declined from -7.5 million euros in first nine months of 2015, to -20.1 million euros

* Earnings before taxes (EBT) fell from -11.1 million euros to -23.8 million euros in first nine months of 2016

* Consolidated net loss of -18.4 million euros as at Sept. 30, 2016 (first nine months of 2015: consolidated net loss of -9.3 million euros)

* Forecasts consolidated revenue for Q4 to be slightly below previous year's level

* Forecast for full year 2016 already adjusted

* Consolidated revenue for full-year 2016 is expected to fall short of prior-year figure of approximately 566 million euros

* FY EBITDA should amount to between 14 million to 17 million euros, so that an after-tax loss is to be expected

* Cash position at year-end will be clearly positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

