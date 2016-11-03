FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor Q3 operating profit $61.4 mln, up 2 pct
November 3, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Dialog Semiconductor Q3 operating profit $61.4 mln, up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* Says q3 revenue of $346 million 13% above mid-range of guidance and up 5% over q3 2015

* Says power conversion revenue up 54% over q3 2015 to $33.2 million

* Says gross margin at 46.0% and underlying gross margin at 46.6%, in line with July guidance

* Says operating profit of $61.4 million, a year-on-year increase of 2%

* Says underlying operating profit of $73.4 million, more than double q2 2016 and a year-on-year increase of 4%

* Says anticipate revenue for q4 2016 to be in range of $345-$375 million

* Says at mid-point, this will result in a full year revenue of $1,193 million, a 3% improvement over july guidance

* Says we expect underlying gross margin percentage for full year to be broadly in line with level achieved year to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

