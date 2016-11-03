FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler posts 9-month sales of 103.1 million euros
November 3, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler posts 9-month sales of 103.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Eckert & Ziegler :

* Achieved sales of 103.1 million euros ($114.63 million) in nine months, almost on par with prior-year level of 102.7 million euros

* 9-month group earnings per share fell by 0.27 euros, or 19 pct, year on year to 1.43 euros

* In 2017 earnings are expected to grow and could exceed 2.00 euros per share, assuming that exchange rates remain stable and excluding acquisitions and sale of divisions

* Sales of just under 150 million euros are expected in FY 2017

* Eliminating losses for 2016 that arose from winding-down of a Californian subsidiary, 9-month earnings per share amounted to 1.47 euros, that is to say 0.04 euros more per share

* Rise in Radiopharma segment income keeps the group on track

* Positive outlook for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
