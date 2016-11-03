FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 3, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Getinge appoints Mattias Perjos as new CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Getinge

* Mattias Perjos appointed president and CEO of Getinge Group

* Says Perjos joins getinge from Coesia Group, a fast-growing company that produces high-tech machinery for the pharmaceutical, food and packaging industries

* Says Perjos will assume his position on May 1, 2017 at the latest

* "I am very pleased to welcome Mattias Perjos to Getinge. He has an extensive industrial background and international experience that will be a great asset to Getinge as we meet our challenges and continue to build the company for the future. In addition, he has an impressive track record of consistently achieving improved business results" says Carl Bennet, Chairman of the Group.

* Joacim Lindoff will continue in his role as Acting President and CEO until Perjos takes up his position

* Says should extra general meeting approve proposal on distribution of patient & post-acute care, intention is to appoint joacim lindoff ceo for newly listed company

* Says further, intention is that Johan Malmquist becomes chairman of board of new company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

