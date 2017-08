Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pioneer Property Group ASA :

* Hospitality Invest AS and Norlandia Care Group AS sold 500,000 preference shares in Pioneer Property Group

* Shares were sold at a price of 97 Norwegian crowns ($11.9) per share

