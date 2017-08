Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bertrandt AG :

* FY 2015/2016 revenues increased by 6.1 percent to 992.7 million euros on a preliminary, unaudited basis (previous year 934.8 million euros)

* FY EBIT was 92.8 million euros (previous year 91.6 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)