10 months ago
November 3, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sonic Healthcare signs binding agreements to acquire Staber Laboratory Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sonic Healthcare Ltd

* Has signed binding agreements to acquire staber laboratory group, headquartered in munich, germany

* Purchase price of eur 120 million will be funded in euro from sonic's existing cash and debt facilities

* Transaction is expected to be accretive to Sonic's earnings per share by 3-4% in first year

* Transaction is subject to antitrust approval and other usual closing conditions, and is expected to complete in Q1 of calendar 2017

* Sonic healthcare ltd - sonic to acquire the german staber laboratory group-shl.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
