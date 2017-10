Nov 4 (Reuters) - Newzulu Ltd

* Newzulu signs multi-product deal with seven west media

* Signed a technology licensing and content agreement with west australian newspapers limited

* Content agreement gives SWM right to use co’s international crowd-sourced content on a fee basis

* Will have worldwide rights outside of australia and new zealand to distribute swm professional and user-generated content library