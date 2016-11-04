FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Rhoen Klinikum sees regulatory obstacles, confirms outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum AG

* 9M revenues at euro 885.3 million

* EBITDA in amount of euro 131.5 million includes dissolving provisions of euro 41 million

* Outlook for 2016 remains unchanged: revenues between euro 1.17 billion and euro 1.20

* 2016 EBITDA seen between euro 155 million and euro 165 million

* 615,629 patients treated in first 9 months

* Regulatory obstacles will affect organic growth in 2016, placing burden of a lower increase in revenues of roughly 1%

* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
